The Los Angeles Lakers secured a dramatic 115-113 win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, thanks to a clutch game-winning layup by Austin Reaves with just one second remaining. Reaves delivered a standout performance, notching a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and a steal.

After the game, Reaves acknowledged that the final play wasn’t originally designed for him.

“Man, I’m a be honest with y’all, that last play was not for me. It was for Bron,” Reaves said. “But you know, I got the opportunity to go win us a game, and that’s what ended up happening. That’s a big win for the team. Huge win. It’s Christmas Day. I remember growing up watching Christmas Day games with my family. I know my family’s back home sitting around watching the games, opening presents. So, this is a big one for me – for us as a team. I’ll remember this one for a long time.”

Expand Tweet

Reaves also shared plans to gift the game ball to a family member, adding personal significance to his milestone performance.

“Yeah, I made sure to get this one. This one’s definitely going to someone in my family. I would definitely lose it. But someone, probably my mom or dad, is getting this one,” he said.

Lakers stun Warriors on Christmas Day with Austin Reaves' heroics

The Lakers pulled off the win despite missing D’Angelo Russell and losing Anthony Davis to an ankle injury after just seven minutes of play. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Davis’s injury is not expected to sideline him for the Lakers’ next matchup against the Sacramento Kings (13-17) on Saturday.

LeBron James also played a critical role in the Lakers’ victory. The four-time MVP finished with 31 points, 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals, and a block. James’s ability to impact the game on both ends of the court kept the Lakers within striking distance throughout the contest, complementing Reaves’s heroics.

With the win, the Lakers showcased their depth and resilience, particularly in high-stakes matchups. Reaves’s heroics, coupled with James’s all-around dominance, highlight the team’s ability to rise to the occasion, even when key players like Davis are sidelined.

The Lakers now turn their attention to Saturday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, where they aim to complete a season series sweep and further solidify their standing in the Western Conference.