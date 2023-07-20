Austin Reaves was a revelation for the Los Angeles Lakers in their recent playoff run. The second-year guard emerged as a rising star for LeBron James and Co. as they went all the way to the Western Conference Finals in what many expected to be another wasted season for the Lakers.

Reaves did struggle in the West Semis against the Golden State Warriors, though, particularly in the first two games of that series. In a recent confession, the 25-year-old revealed that Stephen Curry had a lot to do with it.

Reaves recently guested on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. When asked what it was like guarding the greatest shooter of all time, the Lakers stud got brutally honest in his response:

“It’s honestly hell,” Reaves said. “Just the way he moves without the ball. It's honestly their system, too. It fits him to perfection. You literally can’t ever relax.

“I remember Game 1 and 2, chasing him and Klay around, and I couldn’t make a shot. Everybody's looking at me like, ‘Why can't you make a shot?' I’m like ‘I ain’t got no legs.’”

Reaves then had some high praise for Curry as he shared his view on the former back-to-back MVP's elite mindset:

“His approach to the game too is special,” Reaves continued. “Just the way that he sees the game and the way he goes about the game. It was a lot of fun to play them. Obviously, happy we won. But nah, it was hell to guard him.”

Austin Reaves will get a lot more opportunities to match up against Curry in the future. It's good to see that he was able to make the necessary adjustments after Games 1 and 2 of their West Semis series against the Warriors, and this is something he will need to build on the next time he battles Steph on the basketball court.