Russell Westbrook's time with the Los Angeles Lakers didn't go according to plan. LA underperformed for much of Westbrook's time on the team, and the Lakers ultimately decided to move on. That said, Westbrook still made quite the impression on Austin Reaves. Reaves recently revealed his true thoughts on the former Lakers and current Los Angeles Clippers veteran guard, per NELK's FULL SEND PODCAST.

“The one thing I will say about Russ is that he was probably one of my favorite teammates I've ever had,” Reaves said of Westbrook while speaking on the FULL SEND PODCAST. “Always good mood to me.”

Reaves then shared a heartwarming story about Westbrook during their time together on the Lakers.

“I got COVID in Minnesota my first year and he reached out,” Reaves stated. “Asked if I needed anything like three or four times in like a week-span. So as far as him as a person, you won't get better.”

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Still, the fact is Westbrook and the Lakers fit simply did not work. Westbrook enjoyed some good moments with the team, but the decision for LA to move on wasn't surprising. Reaves also commented on why Westbrook never truly found his footing with the Lakers.

“As far as basketball, I think… I think it was hard here, I think it was really just fit. I didn't think that what we had meshed together and that ultimately gets to where he is now.”

Westbrook didn't move far after the Lakers went in a different direction. He ended up joining the Clippers during the 2022-23 season and played a big role for them in the playoffs. Westbrook re-signed with the Clippers during this past offseason, so the Lakers will see plenty of him throughout the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.