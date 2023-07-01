Russell Westbrook has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Westbrook, who enjoyed a resurgence of sorts with the Los Angeles Clippers in the second portion of the 2022-23 season, is headed to back to Los Angeles.

Russell Westbrook: A reliable veteran

Russell Westbrook isn't the same MVP-level player he once was. That said, he's still a reliable veteran.

His tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers obviously didn't go according to plan. The Lakers ultimately moved on during the 2022-23 campaign, a move that ended up benefiting both the team and Westbrook.

Westbrook ended up joining the Clippers and performed well. He averaged 15.8 points per game on 48.9 percent field goal and 35.6 percent three-point shooting across 21 regular season contests with the Clippers. Westbrook carried his momentum into the postseason, emerging as a go-to player amid Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's injury absences. Although the team was eliminated after just five games played, Westbrook averaged an impressive 23.6 points per game during the 2023 playoffs.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It's clear he still has plenty to offer a team and it will be interesting to see how he fares with the (TEAM NAME) during the 2023-24 season.

Westbrook's fit with Clippers

Russell Westbrook will once again provide the Clippers with veteran leadership. He can mentor young players and help them compete during the upcoming campaign. However, he's also going to offer on-court production.

Westbrook's scoring prowess is still impressive, but he's a guard who can play respectable defense and has quality playmaking skills. He's averaged 8.4 assists per game for his career, so the Clippers' players will again benefit as a result.

Russell Westbrook is set for a new chapter in his storied NBA career.