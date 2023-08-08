Austin Reaves and the rest of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team are in Puerto Rico to play a series of exhibition games as part of their preparation for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. And almost immediately, the Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard turned heads with a splash from the right-side corner after he came off the bench against Puerto Rico Monday night.

Austin Reaves checks in and immediately splashes the corner 3⃣#USABMNT 🇺🇸 | Live on FS1 pic.twitter.com/GpToKS7WUY — NBA (@NBA) August 8, 2023

Team USA started with a five-man unit that featured the combo of Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks, Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets, and Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies.

That make from deep was just a glimpse of what Austin Reaves can bring to the table in the FIBA World Cup for Team USA. Reaves has emerged as one of the Lakers' most dependable threats on offense, as further magnified by his performance in the 2022-23 NBA season. During that campaign, Reaves averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game for the Lakers while shooting an efficient 52.9 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from behind the arc. He also posted a 61.6 effective field goal percentage.

Reaves' play for the Lakers, especially last season, did not just help him earn a four-year $53.83 million contract with Los Angeles in the offseason but also boosted his image in the eyes of basketball fans in the US and abroad.

Austin Reaves and Team USA schedule in Puerto Rico & FIBA World Cup

After meeting with Puerto Rico, Austin Reaves and Team USA will play Slovenia on Saturday. That will be followed by a showdown against fellow powerhouse Spain on Sunday. On August 18, the Americans will face off against Greece before finishing the series in Puerto Rico with a matchup versus Germany on August 20.

Team USA will play their first three assignments in the group stage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines. Austin Reaves should expect an even warmer reception from fans there, considering how popular the Lakers are in the Southeast Asian nation.

The Americans kick off their schedule in Manila against New Zealand (August 26) before taking on Greece (August 28) and Jordan (August 30).