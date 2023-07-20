The 2005 film Wedding Crashers is a cult classic. I'm actually shocked that it's been 18 years since that film was released. If you haven't seen it, I highly recommend that you do. This was Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson at their peak. As it turns out, Los Angeles Lakers stud Austin Reaves has gotten a chance to see the movie as well — or given that he's now just 25 years of age, at least he's familiar with it.

NBA alums Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson have definitely seen Wedding Crashers. They recently had Reaves as their guest on their All the Smoke podcast and they decided to clown the Lakers guard a bit. At one point in the program, they revealed Reaves' Hollywood lookalike. It's not Vaugh or Wilson, though:

Austin Reaves: “I didn’t see that one for 2 days though.” Stephen Jackson: “Have you seen Wedding Crashers? The brother?” Matt Barnes: “I painted a picture for you.” This is GOLD 😂 (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/3IfS6kjwQI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 20, 2023

That's hilarious. And to be honest, Barnes and Jackson hit the nail on the head here. Reaves really did look like the crazy brother from Wedding Crashers, who incidentally, was played by Australian actor Kier O'Donnell.

For his part, the Lakers stud took the jab like a champ. He laughed with the hosts in agreement before saying: “That's actually funny as s**t.”

When it comes to his basketball, however, there's nothing funny about how Austin Reaves goes about his business. He proved last season that he's the real deal, and the Lakers rewarded him with a massive extension this summer. Reaves will be out to prove this coming season that last year was no fluke, and he's expected to be a key player to LA alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.