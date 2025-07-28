The New York Yankees acquired infielder Amed Rosario from the Washington Nationals in a strategic move ahead of the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline. This is Rosario’s third consecutive deadline trade, following previous stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays, and now brings him back to the city where he started his career with the Mets in 2017.

Rosario, 29, has expressed enthusiasm about returning to New York, saying, “There's a there's a saying in Spanish that a good son always comes back home. So I'm very happy for this opportunity that the #Yankees are offering me, and I'm excited to be back,” according to Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports.

This season, Rosario has slashed .270/.310/.426 across 158 plate appearances, contributing five home runs, 18 RBIs, and a .736 OPS. His greatest value lies in his consistent dominance against left-handed pitching.

In 2025, he has posted a 126 wRC+ and an .820 OPS in 93 plate appearances versus lefties, compared to a 105 wRC+ overall. For his career, Rosario holds a .800 OPS against left-handers, reinforcing his fit in a Yankees lineup struggling with lefty-on-lefty matchups.

With superstar Aaron Judge sidelined by an elbow flexor strain, Rosario’s bat offers timely reinforcement. Several Yankees left-handed hitters, including Trent Grisham (78 wRC+), Ben Rice (89 wRC+), and Jazz Chisholm Jr. (76 wRC+), have underperformed against southpaws. The Yankees, despite leading MLB in wRC+ vs. left-handed pitching (120), have relied heavily on Judge’s 219 wRC+ in those matchups.

Defensively, Rosario brings versatility, having logged time at second base, third base, shortstop, and in the outfield. He is expected to form a platoon at third base with Ryan McMahon, another recent Yankees addition, who is hitting just .207/.289/.310 with a 58 wRC+ against left-handers.

In return, Washington picked up two promising prospects. Clayton Beeter, 26, ranked as New York’s No. 20 prospect by MLB Pipeline, has a 3.10 ERA and 35.1% strikeout rate over 20 1/3 Triple-A innings in 2025. However, his 17.0% walk rate and 14.73 ERA in two MLB appearances show inconsistency.

Meanwhile, Brown Martinez, 18, has impressed in the Dominican Summer League, slashing .404/.507/.632 with a 1.139 OPS, three home runs, 16 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases in 18 games.