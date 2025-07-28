San Francisco 49ers defensive end Tarron Jackson was taken to Stanford Hospital on Sunday after suffering a serious injury during the team’s fourth training camp practice.

The 27-year-old collapsed on the field during an 11-on-11 drill after being blocked by offensive lineman Isaac Alarcon, as reported by ESPN's Nick Wagoner. The incident occurred roughly 68 minutes into the non-padded practice session.

Jackson lay motionless on the turf for several minutes before showing slight movement in his hands. Team trainers quickly attended to him, and he was eventually placed on a stretcher and carted off the field.

According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Jackson was conscious and could move all his extremities before being transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

The injury comes at a critical time for Jackson, who is in a battle to earn a spot on the 49ers’ 53-man roster. He signed a reserve/future contract with San Francisco on January 6, 2025, after initially joining their practice squad on January 2. Jackson had been practicing with the third-team defensive line through the first four sessions of camp.

Originally a sixth-round pick (191st overall) by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jackson has played in 24 NFL games across four seasons, recording 18 total tackles, including 11 solo stops, 2 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and 1 forced fumble.

After two seasons with the Eagles, he was waived in October 2022 and cycled between the Eagles' and Panthers’ practice squads through the 2024 season. He appeared in three regular-season games for the Panthers last year.

Jackson had an outstanding college career at Coastal Carolina, earning Consensus All-American honors in 2020. He was named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year that same season after posting 8.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, and 54 total tackles.

The 49ers’ defensive end depth is relatively thin, which positioned Jackson as a dark horse to earn a backup role during training camp. Hopefully, Jackson can overcome this frightening injury and return to practice with no further complications.