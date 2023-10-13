Austin Reaves was a star for Team USA earlier this summer at the FIBA World Cup. The Lakers guard was one of the most consistent players for the team, but he understands his chances at making the team for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games are much slimmer.

Following Team USA's disappointing 4th place finish at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, many NBA stars expressed their desire to play on the Olympic team in 2024. This list of players included Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James along with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant and several other stars. With all these players vying for the same team, Reaves knows he won't have the same chances at going to Paris.

When asked about playing in Paris, Reaves said, “Obviously if I get the opportunity, great. I understand the caliber of guys that want to play in the Olympics. If I get that call to play, I'll be the first one to say yes. I'm not realistic of myself sometimes,” via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Team USA will select twelve players to compete at the Paris Olympic Games next year. Well over 12 NBA players have stated their interest in joining the team, so it will be a competitive field.

At the FIBA World Cup, Austin Reaves averaged 21.8 minutes and 13.8 points per game while playing in eight games. Team USA ultimately lost to Team Germany in the semifinal round of the cup, but it was still great experience for Reaves as he heads into his third full year with the Lakers.