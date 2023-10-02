The 2024 Paris Olympics are shaping up to be Redeem Team Part II as far as basketball is concerned. Amid criticism and doubt, legends like LeBron James and Kevin Durant are reportedly assembling a super-Team USA to reclaim dominance on the global stage. Though, there is another contemporary of theirs who might be extra motivated to join this quest- Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry.

“I want to be playing,” he said at NBA Media Day, per ClutchPoints (originally Diamond Dog). “It’s the one thing I haven’t done… I definitely want to be there. I definitely want to be on the team.”

Although Curry has won gold at the FIBA level, injuries and precautions have prevented the game's greatest shooter of all-time from tasting any Olympic success. That might change come next summer.

“I want to be playing. It’s the one thing I haven’t done… I definitely want to be there. I definitely want to be on the team.” Steph Curry says he wants to play for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris 👀pic.twitter.com/5GCwOIknAq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 2, 2023

For our discussion on who will be the NBA GOAT in 5 years, listen below:

Curry, like James, is refraining from making a full commitment because of potential health concerns. His main priority is suiting up the Warriors, after all. But they are both clearly motivated to represent the United States. The Paris Games will carry some added significance after Team USA fell short in the 2023 FIBA World Cup this past September.

The Americans, led by All-Stars like Anthony Edwards, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Tyrese Haliburton, to name a few, were stunned by Serbia in the semifinals and then vanquished by Dillon Brooks and Canada in the consolation game. A growing argument thusly arose, asserting that USA basketball might no longer be the supreme ruler of the world.

Steph Curry can definitely help remind everyone that he and his countrymen are still the standard at the Olympics. Desire has served the squad well in the past, and there should be an abundance of it heading into Paris next year.