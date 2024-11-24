The Los Angeles Lakers have been rolling this season, but have lost their last two games. Their most recent loss was against the Denver Nuggets, a team that looks like has had their number for the past two seasons. The Lakers looked like they were in control to finish the first half, but it was the second half that doomed them, as the Nuggets held them to just 15 points in the third quarter.

The Nuggets ended up winning the game 127-102, and Austin Reaves was asked about their performance afterward.

“Last year was last year … Tonight they beat the s— out of us,” Reaves said via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Some people may think that the Nuggets might be the Lakers' kryptonite, but the vibe from the team shows that they just didn't come out with enough energy to get the win.

“It was not because we were haunted by the ghosts of the past … Just not the right [competitive] spirit,” head coach JJ Redick said.

The Lakers will have more chances to take down the Nuggets this season, and hopefully, they're prepared for when that time comes around.

Lakers dominated by Nuggets in the second half

It was definitely a tale of two halves for the Lakers, as going into halftime they had the lead. In the second half, they were outscored in both quarters, and shots weren't falling that usually go in. Anthony Davis didn't have one of his monster games that he usually has had this season, finishing with 14 points and shooting 6-of-19 from the field.

On the other hand, Nikola Jokic dominated, finishing with 34 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists, while Michael Porter Jr. finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

The Nuggets and Lakers are not far off from each other in the standings, and it looks like either team could make a run to separate themselves in the Western Conference.