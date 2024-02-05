Austin Reaves turned back into "Him" against the New York Knicks.

On Saturday evening, Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers picked up their second straight victory with a big road win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Reaves scored 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter en route to the victory, helping supplement 24 points from Lakers star LeBron James at the Mecca of basketball.

After the game, former Showtime Lakers legend and current analyst James Worthy dropped a strong endorsement of Reaves on the Lakers' Spectrum SportsNet postgame show.

“It's his team to handle the ball. He's the best at navigating. … Reaves is the guy that can score, he can get that little bump, the potential 3,” said Worthy, per Lakers Daily on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Just 48 hours before the game against the Knicks, Austin Reaves lit up the Boston Celtics to the tune of 32 points, including seven three-point field goals, in what was one of the most shocking wins of the season for the Lakers, knocking off the best team in the NBA without LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the lineup. Just two nights prior to that, Reaves had scored 28 points in a road loss against the Atlanta Hawks.

Needless to say, after a slow start to the campaign, Reaves appears to have found the groove he was in during last year's Lakers surprise run to the Western Conference Finals.

The Lakers will next take the floor and conclude their road trip on Monday evening against the Charlotte Hornets.