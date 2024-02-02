Skip Bayless believes that the Los Angeles Lakers would be fools to trade Austin Reaves for Hawks star Dejounte Murray.

On Thursday evening, Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers improved to 25-25 on the 2023-24 NBA season with a shocking road win over the Boston Celtics, who had previously only had two losses at home. The Lakers were not expected to be very competitive in this one, as they took the floor without the services of superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis; however, Reaves led the way with 32 points, allowing the Lakers to pick up far and away their most impressive win of the season.

After the game, NBA analyst and FS1 sports media personality Skip Bayless took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to shower Reaves with praise, referencing ongoing trade rumors surrounding the Lakers guard in the process.

“And the Lakers should or even would consider giving up Austin Reaves for Dejounte Murray??? STOP IT,” wrote Bayless. “AR just scored 32 at Boston on 7-10 threes WITHOUT A TURNOVER. Doesn't play D like Dejounte, but more valuable. Just knows how to play, fearlessly.”

Bayless would be forgiven for his apparent lack of knowledge about the Atlanta Hawks this year, as Dejounte Murray has shown significant defensive regression this season, contrary to Bayless' assumption. Still, the point remains that removing Austin Reaves from the fray would certainly mess up whatever chemistry the Lakers do have in their locker room, something that is sure to be boosted after Thursday's impressive road win.

The Lakers will next hit the hardwood on Saturday evening in the Big Apple to take on the New York Knicks.