Playing alongside a legend like LeBron James would be a treat for any young player. Just ask Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who has the privilege of learning from The King each and every day.

In a recent interview with HoopsHype, Reaves revealed how Bron has made him a more confident player since landing in LA.

“Be yourself, and don’t try to be anyone else. Everybody gets to this level for some reason. You’re obviously really good at basketball, but you’re really good at certain things. Not everyone is going to be a star, and you’ve got to realize that when you get to this level and figure out where you can fit in and what you can do to help the team be successful. That was the main thing. Be yourself and enjoy it.”

Reaves is undoubtedly a role player for the Lakeshow, doing a little bit of everything. He can shoot the triple, defend at a respectable level, and even facilitate when needed. The 24-year-old is one of LA’s most reliable bench pieces, averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 boards, and 2.2 assists per night.

LeBron is a superior basketball mind who makes everyone around him better and that includes Austin Reaves. He’s helped the former Oklahoma standout find his place on this Lakers roster, despite the viral moments where Reaves looks absolutely flabbergasted with James’ instructions on the floor:

Priceless. Reaves is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury but is expected to return soon. That’ll provide a much-needed boost for Darvin Ham’s second unit.