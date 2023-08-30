Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is getting more and more publicity as the offseason rages on. This week, Reaves has been getting tons of love in the Philippines during the FIBA World Cup, and now, he's also getting huge recognition back home in Los Angeles.

Recently, a mural was displayed in the City of Angels with Austin Reaves front and center.

Austin Reaves mural in LA 🔥 (via gz.jr/IG) pic.twitter.com/a0j21d7fRX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 29, 2023

The mural captures different moments of Reaves' career, including his “ice in his veins” celebration that he borrowed from teammate D'Angelo Russell, as well as from his current stint overseas with Team USA.

It's been a swift rise to stardom for the 25-year-old.

Reaves went undrafted in 2021 out of Oklahoma and eventually signed with the Lakers. He played sparingly throughout the first few months of the 2021-22 season before solidifying his spot in the rotation towards the end of the year.

Last year, Reaves' play improved exponentially, and by the end of the Lakers' playoff run, he was arguably their third most impactful player behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Of course, it must be stated in fairness that a large part of Reaves' sudden celebrity profile is due to the fact that he happens to play for one of, if not the most marquee franchise in the league.

Still, that shouldn't take away from what he's been able to accomplish on the court. This summer, Reaves inked a four-year contract to stay with the Lakers long-term.

If this mural is any indication, it seems that Los Angeles is more than happy to have him back.