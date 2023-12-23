A lot of love for the Mamba.

The lasting legacy of Kobe Bryant has been present throughout the holiday season. Despite playing his whole career with the Los Angeles Lakers, he has managed to touch the hearts of many up to New York and the rest of the world. A lot of greats have come out of City of Angels with some coming in like Yoshinobu Yamamoto. But, they will never forget the Redeem Team leader and a testament to this is a new Black Mamba mural in Venice Beach, via Kobe Murals on X.

There’s a new Kobe Bryant mural at the Venice Beach basketball courts 🔥 (via @kobemurals) pic.twitter.com/9vpDskG0Ii — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 22, 2023

The Black Mamba's spirit continues to live in Los Angeles. A new mural has popped up on Venice Beach featuring the late Lakers legend. It captures him doing the shush celebration during his Redeem Team stint with Team USA. It also has his logo draped in black and white colors.

This is not the only big Kobe Bryant commemoration in the past days. A billboard was also put up in honor of the Lakers legend. It was part of the ‘That's Mamba' campaign. All of this is aimed at remembering how tough of a mentality and scary of a work ethic Bryant had back when he was still in the league.

Some advertisements for the campaign saw hoopers working in the gym at four in the morning. Another one also showcased dealing with adversity the same way the Lakers legend did. It featured shooting hoops on one hand despite the other being broken and placed in a cast. They are captioned with values that the Black Mamba had like resilience and passion.