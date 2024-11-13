Despite the Los Angeles Lakers being at the center of nearly every trade conversation, Bill Simmons said on his podcast that there's one trade he envisions happening with Trae Young and the Hawks, sooner rather than later.



It’s D'Angelo Russell, expiring (contract),” Simmons said. “It’s Rui (Hachimura), just to make the contracts work, it’s (Jalen) Hood-Schifino which they made his contract now an expiring. Then, they have a couple firsts (round picks) and it’s like ‘Here’s your chance to get to the Trae Young business.'



“Get some picks and build the team around Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels which, by the way, I think is a good idea. By the way, Trae Young’s not playing well this year.”



While Young's season averages of 23.9 points, 11.5 assists, and 4.2 rebounds are good on the surface, his efficiency has taken a major dip. He's shooting 39% from the field and 33.3% from three. Not to mention, Young is averaging the highest turnovers of his career (4.5). Although he's on a rebuilding team, his numbers aren't reflective of what many are used to seeing.



The efficiency is what stands out through everything. Young has typically been a high-volume, high-percentage three-point shooter. This season has been the exact opposite. However, there's no real second option he has. While Jalen Johnson has taken major leaps, he doesn't have a big man like he did with John Collins when the Hawks went to the Eastern Conference Finals.

A Trae Young trade between the Lakers and Hawks is realistic

The Lakers have a point guard in D'Angelo Russell but he's no Young. Russell was benched by Lakers head coach JJ Redick. While it was purely a basketball move, it sparked a lot of controversy. Even though he's played meaningful minutes, replacing Russell for Young could be a wise move.

After all, the Hawks guard is a three-time all-star and has an All-NBA selection. He's averaged over eight assists in every season of his career. Most importantly, the Lakers still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He's never played with All-NBA players of that caliber in his career. Also, his offensive game can take a major step forward.

With what Redick has implemented so far, he's not afraid of using his star players off of the ball. Young could play off of James, while establishing a lethal pick-and-roll with Davis. The Hawks all-star has been accustomed to forcing or creating his own shot. Using him could unlock a new dimension to the Lakers offense if they acquire him.