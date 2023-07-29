Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James posted a video of his son, Bronny James, playing the piano days after he suffered a cardiac arrest at a basketball practice.

“Man of many talents,” LeBron, the Lakers' star, said in the video.

It was announced Thursday Bronny was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, three days after Bronny had cardiac arrest at a Monday practice with USC basketball.

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics' medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest,” said Merije Chukumerije, the consulting cardiologist for Bronny in a statement. “He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting.”

On the same day reports said Bronny had been discharged, LeBron made the following post on X, also known as Twitter.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” James said. “We feel you and I'm so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang”

Bronny committed to USC basketball in May after he prepped at Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon. Bronny was rated a consensus five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite.

It is unclear when Bronny will return to the floor.