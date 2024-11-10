The 2024-25 G League season got underway this weekend, and plenty of eyes were on South Bay, the affiliate of the Los Angeles Lakers as one Bronny James was set to make his debut. The Lakers laid out their plans for Bronny in the G League amid their recent five-game road trip.

It was a sold-out event to watch Bronny James make his G League debut with South Bay on Saturday, and fans got what they came for when Bronny scored the first points of the game on a pull-up jumper. His points came amid his dad and Lakers teammate LeBron James in attendance as well as his mom Savannah and little sister Zhuri, as per Lauren Jones of LoJo Media.

As South Bay approached halftime of their season opener against the Salt Lake City Stars, Bronny had a stat line of four points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal and one blocked shot amid 2-of-6 shooting from the field.

Bronny James wasn’t the only Lakers player making their 2024-25 South Bay debut. He was joined by fellow NBA rookies Quincy Olivari and Armel Traoré who are both on two-way contracts. Second-year guards Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis were also assigned to South Bay as well as second-year big man Christian Koloko.

The No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the plan for Bronny during his rookie year was always for him to spend the majority of his live game reps in the G League. He signed a four-year, $7.8 million rookie contract with the first two years guaranteed, the third year non-guaranteed and the fourth year being a team option.

Bronny accompanied the Lakers on their recent five-game road trip and was assigned to South Bay following their home win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. He scored his first NBA career points during the Lakers’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 30.