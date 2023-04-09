LeBron James Jr. — or simply “Bronny” — has been closely followed by media and NBA scouts alike from a young age, no surprise for a player who shares his namesake with the most storied and decorated player of all-time.

Preparing to embark on his collegiate journey, Bronny James has been participating in the marquee events for high school ballers all spring after his rapid physical development has him looking like a legitimate future pro. This includes the Nike Hoop Summit, which he participated in on Saturday as a member of Team USA’s select squad of high school seniors that competed against top international prospects that were 19-years-old or younger.

However, Bronny got off to a slow start on Saturday, missing his first two 3-point attempts.

At halftime, the elder LeBron James would offer him the type of advice one would expect from an understanding and hands-on father.

“Basically just saying keep playing my game because he knows what I’m capable of doing,” says Bronny, as he relays the message his dad gave him (h/t ESPN’s Kevin Pelton).

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He just wants to see it out of me.”

Bronny James phenomenal off-ball movement, weaving through the defense and finishing pic.twitter.com/Q2BBEvEseH — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) April 9, 2023

Bronny would finish the game with 11 points, making clutch plays to help Team USA make a comeback win.

Bronny James knocks down the pull-up three out of the pick-and-roll at @nikehoopsummit! Team USA leads late on the NBA App & NBA TV. 📲💻: https://t.co/BvEspEI4k4 pic.twitter.com/ivPbVDY9JS — NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2023

“I just always try to stay confident in myself,” Bronny says, “even if I’m missing shots in the beginning of the game like I was… keep my head up and keep playing my game. I know good things are going to come because good things come with the lows. I’m happy with the results of it.”