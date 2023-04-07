Bronny James is closing in on one of the most important decisions of his basketball career, continuing to ruminate on whether to choose Ohio State, Oregon, or USC as his future school.

However, through all the noise is the simple fact that nobody outside of Bronny and his inner circle truly know which way the promising playmaker is leaning.

It could be the USC Trojans, the school that’s an in-state option for Bronny and will keep him in the closest physical proximity to his family and friends. Perhaps it’s the Oregon Ducks, given that Bronny is currently at the Nike Hoop Summit, connecting with Oregon commit Jackson Shelstad and the Ducks coaching staff.

It could also be the Ohio State Buckeyes, the school where Bronny teased commitment pictures. Especially with the transfer portal opening up a scholarship spot for Ohio State.

Each program presents a solid case for why Bronny should commit to them.

Nonetheless, here are three reasons that he’ll commit to Ohio State over Oregon and USC.

3 reasons Bronny James will commit to Ohio State over Oregon, USC

1. The Homestate Kid

While he isn’t shy in front of the camera, there hasn’t been any indication that Bronny especially likes the spotlight or wants special treatment. That being said, Cleveland-born Bronny returning to Ohio would be like the second (or third?) coming of LeBron James.

The local media would treat him with as much fanfare as any player. They would talk about him with the grace and praise that only few can imagine. In terms of a place that would make every effort to grow the legend of Bronny James — LeBron James Jr. — there are none that can equate.

Again, that may not be what Bronny wants.

However, as it’s been shown time and time again, the difference between some prospects and others is simply exposure.

Though his weaknesses are going to be magnified playing for Ohio State, so will his strengths.

A 3-point barrage by Bronny might seem him compared to Steph Curry. Enough high-level passes and he’ll get compared to LeBron himself. As he develops his shot-creation and in-between game, the likelihood of him being a first-round pick will only grow.

While Bronny is attempting to pick a college that’s best for him, there may be none better on a circumstantial level.

2. A strong NBA Draft history

With notable alum that include the likes of guards Mike Conley Jr., D’Angelo Russell, and Malaki Branham, Bronny could be the next in line.

In fact, with a skillset that’s more in the mold of Branham than Conley or Russell, Bronny could see the recent success of both the Buckeyes and Branham as evidence that going to Columbus would be best for his NBA career.

Not only are the Buckeyes one of the top sports programs in the country, with six NCAA Tournament appearances since 2013, Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann is a four-time Coach of the Year award winner. A coach invested in his players as much as winning the game itself, the fact that LeBron himself seems to think Bronny joining the Buckeyes is a fine idea only underscores the likelihood that he believes in Holtmann.

Considering that LeBron is like a walking basketball encyclopedia, that’s as high a compliment as anyone can receive in the field. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith is also a huge fan of Holtmann after the head coach won at least 20 games in each of his first five seasons.

It’s interesting to note that Branham was the first one-and-done player for Holtmann but that Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh could also be a first-round pick as a one-and-done if he remains in the draft.

Both Conley and Russell were one-and-done prospects as well.

That said, and especially with LeBron desiring to play with him at the NBA level, heading to Ohio State could be the best decision for Bronny.

3. Competitive environment

Iron sharpens iron and with the eighth-ranked recruiting class (for the second straight year), the Buckeyes will have plenty of in-practice and post-practice battles that allow young players to elevate their game and separate themselves from the competition.

That said, while the experience will likely make Bronny a better player, it’ll also help him recognize exactly where he stands as a pro prospect. A young man that seems to be thoughtful, intelligent, and able to accept constructive criticism about what he needs to improve, Bronny will be better for the competition even if he isn’t as ready to hit the ground running as he may have liked.

For a player that will be and has been targeted on the court simply because of his parentage — both at the collegiate and NBA level — the more he plays against the top competition, the better.

For comparison, the USC Trojans currently have the 12th-ranked recruiting class in 2023 after having the 7th-ranked recruiting class in 2022. The Oregon Ducks have the 10th-ranked recruiting class this year but had the 49th-ranked recruiting class in 2022.

Overall, the Buckeyes have simply added more and better talent over the last two years.

Three of their four-star recruits in that span have been backcourt players: freshmen Taison Chapman, sophomore Roddy Gayle, and sophomore Bruce Thornton.

With Gayle shooting 42.9 percent from 3 as a freshman and Thornton averaging 10.6 points per game on 45.6 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent shooting from 3, everything that Bronny is given on the court will have to be earned.