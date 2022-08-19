There are few more iconic blocks in NBA history than that of LeBron James during the 2016 NBA Finals. With his Cleveland Cavaliers on the brink of mounting a never-before-seen series comeback from being down 3-1 against the 72-9 Golden State Warriors, LeBron sealed the deal with an epic chase-down block on Andre Iguodala to lead the Cavs to their first championship in 50 years.

Well, Bronny James’ recent highlight-reel play will make you relive that unforgettable LeBron moment. It’s obviously nowhere near the magnitude of The King’s historic block, but there’s no denying that Bronny just showed us shades of his dad in this eye-popping swat (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in LeBron’s family. Bronny James with the clean chase down block 🚫pic.twitter.com/VqGlUm6LRX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 18, 2022

In case you missed it, Bronny James also made waves recently after he threw down a LeBron-esque game during an AAU exhibition game in Paris. That slam sent shockwaves in and around the NBA, and while this block may not garner as much attention as his dunk, it should still be enough to turn more than a few heads.

There’s been a lot of talk about Bronny’s immediate future now that the 17-year-old is graduating high school soon. Several schools have already been rumored to be recruiting LeBron James’ eldest son, and for good reason. He may not be the superstar his dad once was during his teenage years, but the kid does have a lot of potential. He’s going to be making his way to the NBA pretty soon as well, with his dad making the necessary moves to make their dream a reality.