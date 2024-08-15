Today’s conversation of the greatest NBA players of all time mainly revolves around three names: Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant. Moreover, at times, the debate really centers on just Jordan and LeBron, with a side of Stephen Curry. But where does five-time NBA champion Magic Johnson belong in the GOAT conversation? Just ask ex-Los Angeles Lakers teammate Byron Scott who greeted the legendary point guard a happy birthday on August 14.

“Happy birthday to the best point guard to ever live @MagicJohnson,” Scott posted on X, formerly Twitter. “A great teammate, a great friend and a great brother. God bless you and your beautiful family Buck! #showtime”

Is Magic Johnson the GOAT point guard?

The ascendancy of Golden State Warriors star, and the greatest shooter of all time, Stephen Curry has even put Magic’s legacy as a point guard up for debate. After winning four rings with the Warriors, has Curry built a strong GOAT case for point guard?

Many fans believe he has. After all, the modern NBA, for good or bad, would not exist if the Warrior shooter didn’t convince every team that they can win titles by relying heavily on floor spacing and three-point shooting.

Even Curry believes he belongs in the GOAT list with Magic.

“Magic’s resume is ridiculous,” Curry told Gilbert Arenas in an episode of his Gil’s Arena podcast. “The fact that we’re even having that conversation is a place I’d never thought I’d be in. But to your point, that’s why we’re having conversations because it’s fun. And it’s measuring eras against each other. That’s why people watch. That’s why people get in heated debates about it. I love it.”

Magic's Lakers resume vs. Curry's Warriors resume

How does Curry’s resume stack against Magic’s? While their numbers aren’t the definitive measurement for a player’s career and legacy, they can help us decide our own choices.

In 13 years with the Lakers, Magic averaged 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 11.2 assists. He won five titles with the Lakers (1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988) and won three Finals MVP honors. Likewise, he played in 11 All-Star games and won three MVPs.

Incredibly, Magic Johnson also scored 42 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as a rookie to win the 1980 NBA Finals, starting the game in place of the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry has played 15 seasons so far with the Warriors. He’s averaging 24.8 points and 6.4 assists with a 3FG% of 40.8%. He won four titles with the Warriors (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022) and won one Finals MVP. Besides, he also played ten All-Star games and won two MVPs.

Curry also ushered in the modern NBA through the three-point revolution. Every team since has tried to replicate the Warriors’ success to mixed results.

Now, who do you think is the NBA's undisputed GOAT?