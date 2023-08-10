Cam Reddish believes the Los Angeles Lakers added a versatile, two-way forward when they signed him to a 2-year, $4.6 million minimum contract in free agency.

“I think the ability to do it on both sides of the ball,” Reddish, at the Lakers practice facility, told Spectrum Sportsnet when asked what Lakers fans will come to enjoy about his game. “Bring that energy on defense, then offensively, being able to do a variety of different things.”

The Atlanta Hawks made Reddish the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft because of his 3-and-D potential at 6'8 with above-average length and athleticism. Reddish, now, 23, has only shot 39.9% from the field and 32.2% from 3 across stints with Atlanta, the New York Knicks, and Portland Trail Blazers, but the Lakers are confident their vaunted player development staff and, specifically, Reddish's established relationship with assistant coach Chris Jent will take his game to the next level.

“It's been a ton of fun,” Reddish said about his time with the Lakers, thus far. “We've got some guys coming back little by little. So I'm kind of getting to know everybody. I'm just enjoying the process. So far it's been good.”

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

He added that being around the facility to get in shape and acclimate to the organization is “very important.”

The Lakers had been linked to Reddish, a Klutch client, since the run-up to the 2019 NBA Draft. His name was ubiquitous in Lakers-centric rumors around the last few trade deadlines.

“FLAT OUT HOOPER!!!” LeBron James recently posted alongside a video of Reddish highlights.

Reddish started 12 of the game 20 games he played for the Portland Trail Blazers after being traded at last season's deadline. He averaged 11.0 points and 1.2 steals on 44.3 percent shooting.