LeBron James couldn't wait to play alongside new Los Angeles Lakers wing Cam Reddish. That much is clear after LeBron dropped the ultimate praise on the 23-year-old forward.

On Wednesday, the Lakers shared a highlight reel of Reddish to hype up the fans about his arrival in LA. The team captioned it with “Cam Reddish: hooper” along with a high voltage sign. After seeing the tweet, LeBron quickly shared it and doubled down on the Purple and Gold's statement.

According to LeBron, Reddish is a “FLAT OUT HOOPER!!!”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Cam Reddish was unable to thrive in his stints with the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers, he did show flashes of brilliance and signs of his untapped potential. After he was traded to Portland in the middle of the 2022-23 season, he actually started in 12 of the 20 games he played with the team and averaged 11.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 44.3 percent from the field.

Reddish's best game in Portland came against his former team, Atlanta, back in March when he put up 25 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 32 minutes of action. He shot 52.9 percent from the field in the game, including going 4-of-9 from deep.

Reddish gets a fresh start with the Lakers after a rather up-and-down first four years in the NBA. Luckily for him, he's expected to get plenty of opportunities in Purple and Gold jersey since the team really needs some fresh legs behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

It will also be interesting to see how James can help in the development of Reddish. LeBron looks more than ready to take the young gun under his wing, and Reddish can surely learn a lot from one of the best to ever do it.