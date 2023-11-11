Cam Reddish stepped up big time for the Lakers as they took down the Suns in a come-from-behind win in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish knows he has to stay ready whenever he's on the court with LeBron James, and that's exactly what he did on Friday as he helped the Purple and Gold stage a comeback win against the Phoenix Suns in their NBA In-Season Tournament showdown.

The Lakers trailed by as much as 14 points in the game, but a huge second-half comeback allowed them to take the lead and go up by as much as seven points in the fourth quarter. While it was James who starred for LA with his 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, Reddish had a massive game. In fact, it's safe to say that LA wouldn't have won it without him.

Reddish hit plenty of timely and big shots en route to 17 points, nine of which came in the final quarter. He connected five of his eight 3-point attempts, with the biggest coming in the final minute of the game when LeBron dished the ball to him to the left corner to give the Lakers the 118-113 advantage–which basically sealed the contest.

CAM REDDISH CLUTCH TRIPLE FOR THE LAKERS 🗡pic.twitter.com/mMONOCoa9D — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 11, 2023

After the game and the Lakers' 122-119 win, Cam Reddish was asked about what's going on his mind when LeBron James passed him the ball at such crucial moment. It would have been a major blow to LA had he missed it and the Suns got the possession. However, Reddish didn't think of that at all, as he was ready for it the moment he stepped on the court.

“I was trying to stay ready, you know Bron out there so you got to be ready at all times,” Reddish shared, adding that James has always expressed confidence in him and his shot, via Spectrum SportsNet.

For what it's worth, James did highlight his “trust” on Reddish after the game as well, even firing back at the haters and doubters who were thinking he should have taken the shot instead.

Lakers fan will certainly love what Reddish did and what LeBron said. It's exactly what the team needs as they try to get going and get back to playoff contention. LA snapped their three-game skid with the win over the Suns, and hopes are high it's the start of a win streak for them.