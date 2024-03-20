The Los Angeles Lakers expect Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) to be available for Friday's matchup vs. the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena, head coach Darvin Ham said after practice on Wednesday.
“Cam was able to participate today and we foresee him playing on Friday,” said Ham. “We do anticipate him being available.”
Reddish has appeared in just five games since January 23. He missed 14 games before returning on February 28, only to see the issue flare back up after four appearances. He's missed the four games since playing 15 minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 8.
In total, Reddish has missed 29 games in 2023-24 due to a litany of injuries. Over 40 appearances, he's averaged 6.2 points on 34.3% 3-point shooting.
LeBron talking defense with Darvin Ham and Lakers coaches after practice pic.twitter.com/HJt7xGF0Kx
— Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvo_) March 20, 2024
The Lakers are down multiple point-of-attack defenders, as Gabe Vincent (knee surgery) and Jarred Vanderbilt (foot sprain) remain on the mend.
Vanderbilt and Vincent have recently ramped up their basketball activities. Ham confirmed Wednesday that both veterans are progressing in a positive direction and dismissed (though did not explicitly deny) reports that indicated the Lakers are anticipating they could miss the rest of the season.
“All three of those guys, they're great on the ball,” said Ham about their defensive impact. “So that greatly impacts your defense, whether you're able to get stops or not. Those guys refused to be screened. The little things, the intangibles — deflections, steals, even offensive rebounds, defensive rebounding with Cam and Vando. That'll be a welcome addition once they're able to get back out there.”
Vincent has made one cameo, December 20, since October 30. He's played in five games all season as a result of a left knee effusion.
“He's doing his individual process, it's still ongoing, but it's ongoing in a really positive way,” Ham said about Vincent, who did not practice on Wednesday. “Same with Vando.”
Vanderbilt has been limited to 29 games this season with multiple lower-leg injuries. His right midfoot sprain has kept him out of the Lakers' rotation since Feb. 1. There is no official timetable for his return.
When he's played, Vanderbilt has been a key two-way piece. His ability to create stops and push the pace is critical to the Lakers' ability to turn defense into offense and steal easy buckets in transition.
Vanderbilt is averaging 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 51.6% from the field.
Jarred Vanderbilt, after shootaround, working on touch shots with a weighted ball around the hoop pic.twitter.com/Q0ygm2zxhr
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 18, 2024
Backup center Christian Wood underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Monday and will be out for several more weeks. The Lakers season wraps on April 14 vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.
“His ability to defensive rebound, his ability to stretch the floor, it's a huge blow,” Ham said about the loss of Wood, which leaves Jaxson Hayes as the lone center behind Anthony Davis. “But it's something he had to get taken care of, so we hope to get him back right.”
The Lakers are 37-32, one game up on the Golden State Warriors for the No. 9 seed and two games behind the Phoenix Suns for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference standings. After the Sixers game, the Lakers host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.