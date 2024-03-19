Already thin behind Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be without backup center Christian Wood (left knee surgery) for several more weeks.
News of Wood's “arthroscopic procedure” was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin as the Lakers tipped off at Crypto.com Arena against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.
In his pregame press conference, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham noted that Jarred Vanderbilt, Cam Reddish, and Gabe Vincent were all progressing “according to plan” and that the Lakers getting “those guys healthy” will be a “welcomed addition.”
Vanderbilt (foot), Reddish (ankle), and Vincent (knee) have all been seen at recent Lakers' practices/shootarounds in hooping gear.
Lakers practice today. Gabe Vincent is in a purple pinny, talking to Phil Handy pic.twitter.com/BQAvQEP1BK
— Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvo_) March 15, 2024
Ham conspicuously left Wood out of his upbeat pregame report. When specifically asked about the veteran center, Ham said the Lakers would soon issue a formal update on his status.
Wood last played on Feb. 14.
Playing on a minimum contract for the 2023-24 season, Wood, 27, has averaged 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds on .466/.307/.702 shooting splits in 17.4 minutes across 50 games (one start). Wood's size, rim protection, and defensive rebounding skills have occasionally proved valuable behind Anthony Davis.
With two-way rookie — who was expected to get minutes, per Ham — Colin Castleton also sidelined following ankle surgery, the Lakers are down to Jaxson Hayes as their primary option behind AD. The Lakers signed 6'10 Harry Giles III to a two-way contract in February, though he's seen just seven minutes across four appearances.
The Lakers entered Monday at 36-32, percentage points behind the Golden State Warriors for the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference playoff picture.
The Lakers have another spot open for a buyout addition, though that player would not be eligible for the postseason. Expect to see Ham deploy small-ball lineups with LeBron James or Rui Hachimura at the five throughout the stretch run.
AD returned to the Lakers' starting lineup on Monday after leaving Saturday's loss to the Golden State Warriors early with a left corneal abrasion.
Hayes set a season-high with 12 rebounds in place of AD for the final three quarters.