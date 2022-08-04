At the moment, Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent. His deal with the Los Angeles Lakers came to an end at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, and the 10-time All-Star is now out there trying to look for his new team.

Melo caught fire in a recent pick-up game with a few other NBA players, and let’s just say that the 38-year-old still has some gas left in the tank (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Porter Jr., Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy III, and Hamidou Diallo hoopin’ an open run 🔥 (via @Cbrickley603) pic.twitter.com/0jQaMUxH1N — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 4, 2022

For a moment there, Melo looked like Stephen Curry as he drained a couple of long-range bombs. Anthony may no longer be the superstar he once was during his prime, but it’s hard to deny that he can still provide some value for any team that might want him.

Last season, Carmelo Anthony averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game for the Lakers. The 19-year veteran also drained 2.2 triples per contest on a 37.5-percent clip.

Melo should be a lock for the Hall of Fame once he calls it a career. He has one of the most stellar resumes in the history of the game, and you can put this up against the best of them. There’s one thing missing from his trophy case, though, and that’s an NBA title. Anthony joined the Lakers last season to team up with long-time friend LeBron James, and this was his exact intention in doing so.

There’s no denying that Anthony deserves to get a chip before he hangs it up. At this point, we’re all rooting for him to get a ring.