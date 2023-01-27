The general consensus has been great for the Los Angeles Lakers and their decision to trade for Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards. So much so, that even Charles Barkley could not help but heap praise on Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka for being the architect behind this eye-opening deal.

In true Charles Barkley fashion, however, Chuck could not help but still throw shade on LA amid his commendation. Barkley purposely butchered Hachimura’s name as if to tease the Lakers and their fans:

"Great trade getting Rui Hoochiemama, that's a great trade Rob Pelinka." Charles Barkley giving credit to the Lakers for acquiring Rui Hachimura while mispronouncing his last name 😆 pic.twitter.com/ZQ07DszuCO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 27, 2023

To be fair, Barkley did say that he thought it was a “great trade” for the Lakers. He also congratulated Pelinka on the coup. It sounded like Sir Charles was being serious with his praise, but then again, the way he made fun of “Hachimama’s” name makes you think twice about how genuine he really is.

Either way, Rui Hachimura made his Lakers debut on Wednesday in a 113-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs. LA’s newest recruit finished with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting, to go along with six rebounds, an assist, and a steal in 22 minutes off the bench. It was a noteworthy debut for Hachimura, who took his talents to the Lakers in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and two second-round picks. Rui will be hoping to make a significant impact on his new squad moving forward.

If and when he starts making waves in Hollywood, perhaps guys like Charles Barkley will start putting some respect on his name — and hopefully, get to say it the right way.