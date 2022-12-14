By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

It looks like Charles Barkley is tired of talking about the Los Angeles Lakers, and he even had some harsh words for LeBron James and co. as he compared them to the Los Angeles Clippers.

During the latest episode of Inside the NBA on Tuesday, Barkley took issue on the cast incessantly discussing the Lakers. The basketball icon then went on to share his thoughts on the Purple and Gold, saying that they “stink” and shouldn’t even be in the same conversation as the Clippers.

When his co-hosts expressed their belief that the Lakers are going to make the playoffs, Sir Charles said, “It just makes me sick. I don’t know who’s worse: us or the clowns on other networks… we must get a bonus every time we talk about the Lakers. The Lakers stink. … They’re still 11-15. … They stink. The Lakers are not in the same conversation with the Clippers.”

True enough, Charles Barkley makes a great point. Despite the fact that the Lakers are far from the 0-5 team that started the season, they still haven’t proven anything. They are still a below .500 team, and they still have a lot of work to do if they want to contend for a playoff spot.

With that said, it’s understandable why Barkley doesn’t want to talk about them and even them put them in the conversation as a playoff contender.

For Lakers fans, though, they can only hope that Barkley keeps the same energy if and when the team is able to turn things around.