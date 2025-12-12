The Minnesota Vikings have fallen off hard this season after a great year last year. The Vikings finished 14-3 and made the playoffs, but this season has been much more challenging, with Minnesota at 5-8 and much more disappointing. It's really easy when you're winning, but it's harder when you're losing, and star receiver Justin Jefferson said as much when he talked to the media on Thursday.

Jefferson said he has had to be more patient this year than in any prior year in his career. He said that the hardest thing about being a leader is when things aren't going well. He said that maintaining that energy and keeping everyone motivated is the hardest part. He said that despite how rough the season has been, he has been trying to maintain a smile and good energy overall.

The biggest issue with the Vikings has been their offense. J.J. McCarthy has had a roller-coaster season, and he has not yet established a solid connection with Jefferson. This was highlighted by McCarthy's breakout game against the Commanders, while Jefferson did not have a great game on his own.

In seven games, McCarthy has 1,092 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while having a 56% completion percentage. However, in McCarthy's seven starts, Jefferson has averaged only 47 yards per contest, with a peak of 81 in Week 2 against the Falcons. Jefferson has 810 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 64 receptions.

Article Continues Below

Throughout all of the difficulties of this season, Jefferson has done nothing but say the right things. He's praised McCarthy and tried to help build up his young quarterback's confidence. He hasn't once complained about his personal production. He's been the ultimate leader and captain.

“When you really look at it, and you see how he comes to practice and you see the confidence that he carries himself with and the poise, the focus that he carries himself with, he's a great quarterback,” Jefferson said of McCarthy. “He has the potential to be way bigger than what people think he is. He's just gotta continue to be focused … and have consistent games, back to back, instead of just those one-offs.”

It feels like only a matter of time before McCarthy and Jefferson are on the same page because he is too talented for this slump to continue.