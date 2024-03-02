The Los Angeles Lakers are signing Harry Giles III on a two-way contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Lakers will reportedly waive wing Dylan Windler to open up a two-way spot for Giles III.
Giles, a 6'11, 240-pound big, will provide the Lakers with much-needed depth in the frontcourt. At the moment, Jaxson Hayes is the only healthy big behind Anthony Davis. Christian Wood is expected to be reevaluated in about two weeks with a knee effusion. Two-way rookie center Colin Castleton recently suffered a fractured wrist. (Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said Castleton would have likely seen rotation minutes before the injury.)
Hayes has become a more impactful player in recent weeks — especially on the glass — but hasn't cracked more than 20 minutes since Feb. 1.
In Giles III, the Lakers are taking a flyer on the No. 20 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Giles III averaged 7.0 points and 3.9 rebounds on 52.4% shooting over 104 games (17 starts) across two seasons with the Sacramento Kings (2019-20). Giles appeared in 38 games for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021 and 16 games for the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season. He was waived on Feb. 8.
Windler appeared in eight games for the Lakers after being signed in early January. Combo guard Skylar Mays occupies the Lakers' third available two-way contract.
The Lakers have yet to formally announce the Giles III move. It's unclear if he'll be ready to join the team for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. (I heard the Nuggets have decent size.)
The Lakers improved to 33-28 after winning tight back-to-back contests against the Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards the past two nights — thanks to sicko clutch mastery from LeBron James.
With Friday's slate of NBA action underway, the Lakers sit ninth in the Western Conference, 2.5 games back of the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 6 seed.