The Philadelphia Eagles enter Week 15 with more questions than answers on offense, yet superstar running back Saquon Barkley insists that belief—not panic—defines the Eagles locker room. Philadelphia has lost three straight and seen its offense struggle to find rhythm, but Barkley remains the model of perspective heading into Sunday’s home game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Through 13 games, Barkley has rushed for 862 yards and seven touchdowns, a noticeable drop from his 2,005-yard campaign last season that earned him the league’s Offensive Player of the Year award. Still, he refuses to let production overshadow purpose, saying his confidence in the group hasn’t wavered.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Olivia Reiner captured the former Penn State standout's mindset when he discussed how he manages to stay upbeat despite the offensive frustrations.

“It’s easy to have a positive mindset when you believe in yourself and you know the talent that you have and you know the talent that we have on this team and the coaches that we have. I’m a big believer, the work you put in is going to show at some point.”

Article Continues Below

Saquon Barkley: "It's easy to have a positive mindset when you believe in yourself and you know the talent that you have and you know the talent that we have on this team and the coaches that we have. I'm a big believer, the work you put in is going to show at some point." pic.twitter.com/DmGUXOm1m8 — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) December 11, 2025

The mindset of the 28-year-old running back resonates in a locker room searching for stability after three straight losses to the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, and Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has battled turnovers, including five last week with four interceptions and a fumble in the loss to L.A., and the Eagles offense has yet to rediscover the dominant identity that powered last year’s Super Bowl LIX run.

Sunday’s matchup vs. the 2-11 Raiders presents the ideal opportunity for Barkley and the Eagles offensive unit to reset. Facing a defense ranked near the bottom of the league, the game could mark a turning point in their push to defend the NFC East crown.

For Barkley, the formula is simple—keep working, keep believing, and let effort rewrite the story.