The Lakers big man explained his controversial pregame tweet.

The Los Angeles Lakers had their share of drama before their 138-122 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday after big man Christian Wood tweeted “Lol” seemingly in response to Jaxson Hayes getting the start in place of Anthony Davis.

After the game, Lakers coach Darvin Ham addressed the issue with the media, saying “I'm not on social media and I don't have everybody running and grabbing hold of stuff like that and throwing it at me unless it's presented to me in this forum. That said, it's a lot of things he and all of us can do better. I thought he was solid overall tonight, tried to help give us a chance. We decided to keep him in his role where he's been for some time to give [Jaxson Hayes] a chance to come out and try and help us in that manner. So, we're constantly looking for battles with our lineup, it's not a popularity contest.”

Wood also spoke on the social media post, saying it was an accident according to Lakers reporter Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

“Christian Wood said he meant to quote-tweet a tweet but accidentally didn’t and just tweeted “Lol.” He said the tweet wasn’t meant to come off as it did.”

Whether that's true or not is up for debate, but what isn't is that the Lakers need to get on the same page. Los Angeles suffered their second blowout loss in a row and currently sits at 24-25 on the season.

The Lakers next take on the Boston Celtics on Thursday.