The Los Angeles Clippers have finally landed their third superstar to pair up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George after reaching a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers for James Harden. While Clips fans are hyped over the deal, though, the Los Angeles Lakers faithful and many NBA supporters couldn't help but feel bad for LeBron James and Co.

With the Harden deal, the balance of power in LA certainly shifts in favor of the Clippers. They have a legitimate Big 3 in Harden, Leonard and Paul who are more than capable of leading a team to a championship. Of course health is a major concern for the trio, but they undoubtedly look dangerous on paper.

As for the Lakers, despite being a deep team, they are headed by an aging LeBron and injury-prone Davis. Naturally, many are convinced that the Clippers are now the better squad overall.

With the Lakers and Clippers also set to face on Wednesday for the first Battle of LA, fans and critics alike trolled the Purple and Gold since it's possible they'll be getting the first taste of Harden with the Clips.

“Lakers play the Clippers Wednesday and they just got James Harden LMAOOOO. We cant catch a break dawg,” an LA fan shared in frustration. Another supporter had similar sentiments, noting: “Our Lakers has to worry about the little brother and Clippers now being a threat with the acquisition of James Harden.”

“Oh s**t Clippers really getting James Harden just in time for the Lakers. Surprise surprise,” a third commenter said.

Another critic added, “With this James Harden trade…I think it's pretty much official LeBron isn't winning another ring as a Los Angeles Laker! It’s time [for] another decision!”

Here are more Lakers reactions to the Clippers' James Harden trade.

James Harden ready to play in time for the Lakers game pic.twitter.com/BcGItngt1u — ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) October 31, 2023

Lakers next game is vs the Clippers and the Clippers just traded for James Harden… you can’t make this up pic.twitter.com/8RRUt1Egqz — Depressed Lakers Fan (@oprahsideclark) October 31, 2023

It remains to be seen how soon the Clippers-Sixers trade for Harden will be finalized, but it will surely be interesting to see if Harden makes his LA debut against the Lakers. It couldn't be any better than that…for Clips fans that is.