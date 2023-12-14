LeBron James ended up catching some strays from Colby Covington ahead of his fight with Leon Edwards

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are fresh off winning the NBA's first ever In-Season Tournament, and so far this season, James has proven that he is still one of the best players in the entire league. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like he has a fan in Colby Covington, who took a second to air some grievances with James ahead of his big fight with Leon Edwards.

Covington and Edwards' fight, which is coming up on Saturday, December 16th, will be the main event of UFC 296, and it should end up being a great matchup. Unsurprisingly, Covington has done a lot of trash-talking in the buildup to this fight, but he took his aim off Edwards for a second to fire shots at James, telling him that he should leave America if he is going to continue speaking negatively about the country.

“I'm gonna say one last thing, I'm gonna say one last thing to you guys. F*** LeBron James. If you hate America so much and you don't like the country that gave you a billion dollars, leave it or come and deal with me. Or go to China and go to the sweatshops where you employ all these laborers and use these women and pennies on the dollar to make your millions. F*** you. You're a spineless coward and b***h.” – Colby Covington, Mirror

It doesn't look like Colby Covington is a fan of LeBron James

This isn't the first time Covington has taken shots at James, as he called out LeBron specifically after beating Tyron Woodley back in September 2020. The reason for Covington's distaste with James largely has to do with politics, as James isn't a fan of former President Donald Trump, while Covington has long been a vocal supporter of Trump.

Covington isn't the first guy to call out James, and he probably won't be the last either, but the Lakers superstar has gotten used to being called out, and he will likely just ignore the fighter's comments. Covington will put his hatred for James to the side as he continues to get ready to face Edwards, but if he wins, he may decide to take some more shots at James just like he did back in 2020.