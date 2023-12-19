The dog gave Lakers fans at Crypto.com Arena something to smile about.

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks stole a win Monday night at Crypto.com Arena, while a dog on courtside stole the show late in the contest between the Eastern Conference squad and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The dog easily won the heart of the crowd.

Update: the dog won Fan of the Game in a landslide https://t.co/Qoj7Yv98Wi pic.twitter.com/0Zma2Sogh4 — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) December 19, 2023

So adorable.

The only thing missing for Lakers fans was a win from their beloved team.

Lakers fans who watched the game expecting the team to shake off their NBA Cup hangover were not at all thrilled at the contest's result, with the Knicks coming away with a 114-109 win at the expense of the Purple & Gold.

LeBron James had his triple-double wasted in the loss. He finished the game with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists while shooting 10-for-23 from the field and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line in 39 minutes. It was also the 109th trip-dub of his career. Meanwhile, the Knicks leaned on Brunson and former Lakers forward Julius Randle. Brunson paced New York with 29 points, while Randle racked up a double-double of 27 points and 14 rebounds.

The Lakers can't just hope that a dog will show up every time they're at home to cheer the crowd. Los Angeles will have to find a way to get out of its current slump, as the Lakers have won just once in the four games they played since they defeated the Indiana Pacers in the title game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

Coming up next for the Lakers is at three-game road trip that kicks off this Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls.