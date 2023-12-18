Knicks vs. Lakers prediction, odds, pick, how to watch - 12/18/2023

Knicks vs. Lakers — a matchup between the NBA's two marquee franchises! Who you got?

This should be an entertaining matchup between two marquee NBA franchises as the New York Knicks stay on the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Knicks (14-11) are coming off a 144-122 defeat at the hands of the surging Los Angeles Clippers this weekend and will look to bounce back against LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers. New York's defense was not able to hold up against Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, as the Clippers' star tandem led the way with 61 combined points in the win. Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson paced the Knicks with 22 points apiece. Brunson wasn't quite able to sustain the momentum from a 50-point eruption against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, where he made 9-of-9 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, the Lakers had the indistinct honor of being the team that snapped the San Antonio Spurs' 18-game losing streak. The Lakers did not have Anthony Davis in that 129-115 loss, due to an ankle injury. LeBron James, who sat out the previous game, led the way with 23 points and 14 assists, while Austin Reaves drew the start and finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Los Angeles has now gone 1-2 since winning the inaugural In-Season Tournament.

New York has covered the spread in 13 of 25 games this season, including an 8-7 record away from Madison Square Garden. Knicks games have hit the over in 14 of 25 games, with a 9-6 record coming on the road. The Knicks are looking to bounce back from a poor defensive outing, where they gave up 144 points to the Clippers, which marked the second-high points they've allowed this season. Nonetheless, Saturday's loss did happen on the second night of a back-to-back. On the first night in a 139-122 win over the Phoenix Suns, Jalen Brunson exploded for 50 points and made all of his nine 3-pointers. Brunson has been spectacular for the Knicks season and is looking even better than he did last year. In 25 games so far, he is averaging 25.5 points, 3.9 boards, and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and connecting on 45.8 percent from three, which ranks eighth in the NBA. Julius Randle has also settled in and is putting together another strong campaign. In the month of December, the two-time All-Star is averaging 27.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, while shooting nearly 60 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc. New York, however, has felt the absence of Mitchell Robinson, who is out for several weeks after undergoing ankle surgery. With Robinson out, however, the Knicks' defense has dropped tremendously. Since he left the lineup due to injury, New York has the second-worst defensive rating in the NBA. On the flipside, the Knicks have been better offensively this season, as they boast the eighth-best offense in the league so far.

The Lakers have gone 12-15 against the spread this season and have covered in half of their 12 games at Crypto.com Arena so far. On the over/under, they have a record of 12-14 but have taken the over in just three of their nine home games so far.

As mentioned, Davis missed the previous game versus the Spurs after he suffered an ankle injury on Wednesday. But he is on the injury report because of a nagging hip injury that he has been playing through all season. The Lakers have been a different team with Davis out of the lineup due to his invaluable presence on both ends of the floor, especially on the defensive end, where the team ranks No. 8 in defensive rating on the year. On the season, The Brow is averaging 23.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks.

James, meanwhile, is also listed as questionable with a left calf contusion. Nonetheless, the four-time NBA champ did play on Saturday night with the same status, so he should be a go against New York. The King has defied Father Time this season with averages of 25.0 points, 7.6 boards, and 7.0 assists.

Apart from the two stars, several other Lakers are on the IL. Christian Wood (illness) is also listed as questionable, while D'Angelo Russell (illness) and Jarred Vanderbilt (back) are probable for Monday.

Pick the Lakers to win and cover the spread. LeBron James and Anthony Davis should be in line to return to the lineup after sitting out one game each in their two-game series versus the Spurs. The Knicks have been playing better offensively, but with Davis likely back, their defense should be able to hold them off. Take the under, however, as the Lakers and Knicks combine for 228.5 points on the season.

Final Knicks-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: -4 (-106), Under: 234.5 (-110)