D'Angelo Russell liked what he saw from the Lakers coaching staff.

The Los Angeles Lakers won another game in their storied rivalry against the Boston Celtics. They were without LeBron James and Anthony Davis but it was still a demolition job. Jayson Tatum was trying to chase down the lead but it was to no avail. Austin Reaves lit up and started scorching the Celtics defense from far out. All of this pointed towards good signs for Darvin Ham's system. This even had D'Angelo Russell making declarations, via Spectrum SportsNet.

“I think that's trust… As a coaching staff, around the league, in all professions, you're successful when you recognize your players are getting lost in the sauce and find ways to give them love or find a way to get them something easy. When you get that trust from your coach, it allows everybody 1-15 to go out there and impact winning,” D'Angelo Russell declared.

The Lakers got a massive win over the beast team in the league. It was not an accident as Darvin Ham's rotations seem to have been more than decent. They even held the lead all night. Their scoring barrage was led by Austin Reaves who hit 10 of his 18 field goal attempts to net 32 points. Russell also dished out 14 assists to help in setting up the offense. All of this was rounded out by a monster rebounding performance by the Lakers which was all led by Jaxson Hayes who grabbed 10 of them.

There is still a lot of basketball left to be played for the season. Hopefully, the Lakers get back up in the Western Conference standings.