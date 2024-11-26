Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell's aspirations to represent Lithuania's national basketball team have been officially declined by the Lithuanian Basketball Federation (LKF). Despite speculation about his potential involvement, the LKF clarified that no plans are in place to naturalize the veteran NBA player.

According to BasketNews, LKF President Mindaugas Balčiūnas emphasized the federation's commitment to developing homegrown talent.

“The basketball-related decisions are handled by the coaching staff, led by head coach Rimas Kurtinaitis, and the national team program manager, Linas Kleiza. Their approach is clear: we aim to achieve success using our own talent pool. This is the right path, in my opinion. However, this issue goes beyond basketball,” Balčiūnas explained.

Balčiūnas further elaborated on the legal complexities involved in granting citizenship to non-Lithuanians.

“It is primarily a legal issue. The law on citizenship in Lithuania clearly defines circumstances under which a foreigner can apply for a Lithuanian passport in special cases. It can only be granted by the President of the Republic of Lithuania. To date, there are no arguments for Russell to qualify for this exception. The LKF has not started any legal process that would allow him to play for the national team of Lithuania,” he said, per Johnny Askounis of EuroHoops.

The idea of Russell joining the Lithuanian national team reportedly gained traction following a visit by the parents of Chicago Bulls first-round pick Matas Buzelis to the Presidential Palace in Lithuania. Russell's partner, Laura Ivaniukas, is of Lithuanian descent, and the couple shares two children, which some speculated could serve as a potential pathway to citizenship for the Los Angeles Lakers guard.

As of now, no formal steps have been taken to initiate the naturalization process for Russell. The Lithuanian Basketball Federation has reaffirmed its stance on focusing on the nation’s existing talent pool, aligning with a strategy centered on long-term development rather than recruiting foreign players.

Meanwhile, Russell continues to play a significant role for the Los Angeles Lakers in the ongoing NBA season. He is averaging 11.5 points, 5.0 assists, and 1.0 steal per game while playing approximately 27.5 minutes per contest. The Lakers have achieved a solid 10-6 record, placing them fourth in the Western Conference standings.

The Lakers are set to face the Phoenix Suns, who hold a 9-7 record, in their third NBA Cup matchup on Tuesday night. The game will be a critical opportunity for both teams to improve their standings in the competitive Western Conference.

At this time, Russell remains focused on his duties with the Lakers, as any prospects of joining the Lithuanian national team have been firmly dismissed.