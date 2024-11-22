Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell could flip his country for the 2028 Olympics with the latest report from Eurohoops.net. They said “According to the Lithuanian portal 15min.lt, D’Angelo Russell is interested in playing for the Lithuanian national team, aiming for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.”

That report also states that “he has already informed officials at the Lithuanian Basketball Federation about his intentions. Lithuania was not a random choice – his wife is Lithuanian, which should facilitate the process of obtaining citizenship.”

The news comes as a surprise since Russell wasn't a member of the 2016, 2020, and 2024 USA Basketball Olympic teams. While Russell is a good player in his own right, making the 12-man roster for USA Basketball is extremely tough. Although one of his close friends Devin Booker made the team, he said he was willing to take any role necessary. If Russell goes with the Lithuanian team, he'll have a challenge ahead of him on many fronts.

Lakers' D'Angelo Russell on the Lithuanian national team could spark some interest in the 2028 Olympics

Interestingly enough, a similar situation happened with USA Basketball. While Joel Embiid was a member of the team, he is also from the country of Cameroon. He could've played with his home country but chose to represent the United States. His reason was geared towards winning, since the USA had the highest chance of doing so. Embiid could've had more of a statistical impact on his Cameroon team but chose to stay.

For Russell, a move to the Lithuanian national team could spark many changes for him. Although his wife is Lithuanian, there's a language barrier. Also, many of the European teams have played together for years. For example, the Serbian national team has been together for almost a decade. That camaraderie is essential for Olympic play. Russell's play style has evolved but hasn't gotten to the European style.

The Lakers guard has a score-first approach, although he's a solid playmaker. However, Russell moved to the bench for the Lakers this season and has thrived. As he's embraced the sixth-man role, his productivity has sky-rocketed. Not to mention, Russell has the talent to make the Lithuanian team. Being in an Olympic Games, regardless of whatever country, is an accomplishment in its own right.

Regardless, joining the Lithuanian team could spark a competitiveness they haven't had before. An established NBA player could provide insight about how to beat USA Basketball. Securing a medal, and a longshot possibility of winning gold might be the main objective if Russell joins Lithuania.