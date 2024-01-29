D'Angelo Russell is paying an expensive price for his heat-of-the-moment celebration.

On Jan. 27th, the Los Angeles Lakers achieved a thrilling victory over the Golden State Warriors. LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell led the Lakers to a 145-144 double-overtime win. At the end of the game, Russell kicked the ball into the stands in celebration. Now he is paying the price for it.

D'Angelo Russell is paying a hefty fine amid excitement at the end of the Lakers-Warriors game

The NBA fined Russell $15,000 for his act after the game, per NBA Communications. The 27-year-old guard will likely keep his celebrations more subtle in the future. Still, Los Angeles' victory is worth getting excited about.

Saturday's game went back and forth with neither team being able to best one another. However, LeBron James would not let his team's tremendous effort go to waste. James finished the night with a triple-double, notching 36 points, 20 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Moreover, Anthony Davis chipped in a commanding 29 points and 13 rebounds. The man of the hour, D'Angelo Russell, contributed 28 points, 5 assists, and three rebounds. Russell has had an honorable offensive stretch. He has scored above his season average in points over his last five games.

It seems the star guard wants to put an end to the swirling trade rumors surrounding his team. It is no secret the Lakers are in the market for Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. Yet, LA is less likely to make a move, given Russell's impressive play ahead of the trade deadline.

Los Angeles sits a game above .500 at 24-23. If the team can continue its momentum during the midpoint of the season, their playoff aspirations could very well come true.