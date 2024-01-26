Will the Lakers trade for Dejounte Murray?

Will the Los Angeles Lakers make a big splash ahead of the NBA trade deadline? According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Los Angeles has made the “most aggressive known bid” for Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray.

The Lakers are currently 23-23 and in ninth place in the Western Conference. LA expects to make a playoff push despite their mediocre performance up to this point, and adding a star like Murray could help the Lakers continue to climb in the standings.

Fischer, and other reporters, have suggested that the Lakers are willing to offer D'Angelo Russell, a 2029 first-round pick, and a pick swap in a Murray deal. The Hawks, however, are rumored to have interest in adding a third team to a potential trade.

Will the Lakers acquire Dejounte Murray before the NBA trade deadline?

The Lakers seem to have serious interest in Dejounte Murray. The Hawks are willing to listen to trade offers, and the possible inclusion of a third team may lead to Murray ending up in Los Angeles for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Murray, a versatile guard, would bring impressive offensive ability and steady defensive prowess to LA. He is currently averaging 21.4 points per game on 46.8 percent field goal and 38.7 percent three-point shooting. Murray has also recorded 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

LeBron James' future with the Lakers is uncertain. It is unclear how long LA's current championship window would remain open if LeBron were to leave after the 2023-24 campaign. As a result, the Lakers want to win right now. Making a deep playoff run would show LeBron that the Lakers can win with their current roster.

And adding Dejounte Murray would only help their chances of making a serious postseason push. For now, nothing is guaranteed when it comes to a Dejounte Murray trade. The Lakers will likely continue trying to acquire him ahead of the NBA trade deadline.