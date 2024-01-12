D'Angelo Russell said the Lakers have "a lot of holes in our system right now," while Anthony Davis questioned the defensive strategy.

D'Angelo Russell questioned the Los Angeles Lakers “system” following an unenthused 127-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

“I don't know,” Russell replied when asked what the Lakers can do to produce more efficient offense. “It's a lot we could talk about right now, as far as what we could fix short-term to figure it out and try to be better next game. Just a lot of holes in our system right now. You use the regular season to figure those things out. The ups and downs, the digressions, the setbacks, all these things, injuries, just keep playing a part.”

The comments from Russell (who declined to speak to reporters after the prior few games) followed a performance in which embattled head coach Darvin Ham's team was never competitive with their Pacific Division rival.

Russell finished with 19 points in 27 minutes off the bench.

The Lakers (19-20) entered Thursday ranked 23rd in offensive rating — well below the standard for true-blue contenders. Russell's assessment notwithstanding, the Lakers shot 50% from the field against Phoenix two days after dropping 132 points on the Toronto Raptors. On Thursday, the Lakers' issues stemmed from early turnovers, a troubling lack of intensity, and their stars being outshined. LeBron James had a season-low 10 points. Anthony Davis put up 13. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant (17 points), Devin Booker (31 points) and Bradley Beal (37 points) consistently got to their spots.

I asked Kevin Durant, who was super pumped on the Suns’ bench after this Bradley Beal move, about what excited him about the play: “He had Austin dancing.” https://t.co/jZWMyj25VM pic.twitter.com/TAi2C40PO6 — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) January 12, 2024

For the season, the Lakers rank 22nd in opponent 3-point percentage (38.3). Ham and the Lakers — who intentionally leave below-average shooters open as part of their drop, switch-heavy defensive coverage — have repeatedly voiced frustration and confusion over scorching nights from previously cold opponents (“The operation was a success but the patient died,” Ham likes to say). Dante Exum, a career 32% shooter, shot 7-of-9 vs. Los Angeles in November. The Memphis Grizzlies, the worst long-range team in the league, recently shot 23-of-45 at Crypto.

I asked Ja Morant how the Grizzlies were able to attack the Lakers’ defense and create so many 3s pic.twitter.com/jCWoZFeFEg — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) January 6, 2024

Beal marked the latest aberration, according to the Lakers' scouting). The 30.2% 3-point shooter this season drilled 8-of-10 from deep. Afterward, a dejected Davis voiced skepticism over the Lakers' approach to defending the arc. (The Lakers are 12th in defensive rating.)

“Everybody, no matter what their numbers are, shoots well against us. If a guy is shooting 10 percent, he's gonna shoot 40 against us. Just knowing that. There hasn't been a time where the numbers have told the truth to us when we'e played guys. I mean, even Brad's been struggling. So we gotta play everybody like they're [Steph Curry] when they play us because these guys — not just this team — everybody has shot the ball well against us.”

The Lakers have lost five of their last seven contests.

With the increased scrutiny on Ham, any perceived shot at coaching will immediately go under a microscope. On Thursday, at least, it was only the offense and defense that were publicly questioned by key players.