The Los Angeles Lakers (21-17) are set to conclude their shortened homestand with a game against the Brooklyn Nets (14-27) on Friday night. Ahead of the matchup, former Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell reflected on his time with the team and expressed excitement about playing against his former squad.

“It’s exciting. I’m excited to be on this side attacking those guys,” Russell told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “Obviously, a lot of my friends over there so it’s going to be a different feel, but exciting.”

Russell, who returned to the Lakers in February 2023 after being drafted by the team in 2015, described his second stint in Los Angeles as a unique chapter in his career. Despite his departure, he spoke with appreciation for the time spent with the organization.

“I mean, just a blur,” Russell said. “I think coming, I was locked into what I had to achieve personally to be there… To not be there now, obviously is something that I try to get over and try to move past. But that is a place that I’ve been there twice, there’s a home for me there. For myself, I feel like as a part of my career that’s something you can’t really take back – I appreciate it and just looking forward to moving on.”

D'Angelo Russell takes on former team as Nets face the Lakers

Over the course of 265 games with the Lakers, Russell averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 37.6% from three-point range. His contributions were instrumental during the Lakers’ run to the 2023 Western Conference Finals, a notable achievement for the franchise in recent years.

Last season, however, marked Russell’s most productive year in a Lakers uniform. He averaged 18 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and a career-high 41.5% from beyond the arc. Russell also broke the Lakers’ single-season record for three-pointers, hitting 226.

In late December, the Lakers traded Russell and Maxwell Lewis to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. Although Russell will play against his former team on Friday, Finney-Smith remains unavailable for the Nets, marking his second consecutive absence due to the birth of his son.

Friday’s matchup serves as a reunion for Russell and his former teammates while the Lakers look to maintain momentum in the competitive Western Conference. For Russell, it is another step in embracing the next phase of his career with the Brooklyn Nets.