Several players could have added motivation during Friday's Los Angeles Lakers-Brooklyn Nets matchup at Crypto.com Arena. The most notable is newly acquired Nets point guard D'Angelo Russell.

After missing Brooklyn's historic 126-67 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday, Russell will be active against the Lakers. Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick expects his former point guard to be motivated during a potential revenge matchup.

“I expect him to come out and try to have a great game,” Redick told LakersNation's Daniel Starkland after Thursday's practice. “He does not have a lack of competitiveness. He takes a lot of pride in who he is as a player. I’m expecting him to try to go at us tomorrow.”

The Lakers traded Russell, along with Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks, to Brooklyn for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton on Dec. 29. The deal marked Los Angeles' second time trading their former No. 2 pick to the Nets.

D'Angelo Russell returning to Nets lineup vs. Lakers

Russell played an integral role for the Lakers last season after they reacquired him from the Minnesota Timberwolves at the 2023 trade deadline. He averaged 18.0 points and 6.3 assists while shooting a career-high 41.5 percent from three on 7.2 attempts per game.

However, he saw his offensive role diminish early this season after Redick took over as head coach. A clip of a Redick reacting furiously to a Russell three-point attempt went viral during a Nov. 6 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers coach moved the veteran guard to the bench the following game.

Los Angeles has posted a 3-4 record following their trade with Brooklyn. The Lakers ranked 13th in offense, 21st in defense and 20th in net rating over their first 31 games with Russell on the roster. They rank 12th in offense, 29th in defense and 22nd in net rating over seven games since dealing him for Finney-Smith and Milton.

Meanwhile, Russell has averaged 12.8 points and 8.3 assists on 41/33/93 shooting splits over four appearances with the Nets. He's missed five of Brooklyn's nine games since joining the team due to a shin injury.