The Los Angeles Lakers may not be getting LeBron James back anytime soon. The outlook on D’Angelo Russell, on the other hand, appears much rosier.

Based on the most recent update, Russell is slated to be back for the Lakers’s very next game against the Toronto Raptors, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

“Look for D’Angelo Russell to be back in the lineup for the Lakers on Friday [against the Raptors],” Shams Charania said on FanDuel TV.

— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 8, 2023

The Lakers obviously want LeBron back in the lineup, but Anthony Davis has made it hurt less with his big-time play of late. The All-Star big man posted 30 points and 22 rebounds in their Tuesday night tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies. His scoring output was actually much lower than the 38.5 points per game he had in their two wins prior to that.

But of course, Lakers fans would prefer not to have AD run into the ground just for them to have a shot at making the playoffs. Having another dynamic scorer back in D’Angelo Russell can hopefully lessen the burden Davis has to carry as the team awaits LeBron’s return.

In his first four games as a Laker this season, D-Lo has averaged 13.5 points on 44.2 percent shooting from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc. More importantly, he adds another dimension onto LA’s offense that’s become so used to relying on its two biggest stars on a night-to-night basis.

The Lakers now find themselves with a foothold on a play-in slot after weeks of just staying within striking distance. Now all they need to do is close the season strong.