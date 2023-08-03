The Los Angeles Lakers made plenty of moves in NBA free agency this offseason. Not only did they re-sign Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, as well as bring in talents such as Gabe Vincent and Jaxson Hayes, but they also brought back former All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell.

Acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves at the trade deadline, Russell had some really solid moments in his 17 regular season games with Los Angeles last season. As a result, they agreed to a two-year, $36 million contract that contains a player option for the 2024-25 season.

While the 27-year-old guard is happy to be back with the Lakers, he has not appreciated the criticism some fans have thrown his way. On Thursday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith discussed Russell's new contract and how people need to stop bashing him for his recent playoff performances because the Lakers' guard is “undervalued.”

“I believe he is being undervalued,” Smith said. “Listen, D'Angelo Russell can play. D'Angelo Russell, with all of your histrionics on the Pat Bev Podcast, let me explain something to you bro. You are undervalued. You deserve more than a two-year, $36 million contract. Matter of fact, I'm of the mindset that you should be getting paid at least 25 to 27 million [dollars] per year.”

In those 17 regular season games Russell played with the Lakers this past season, he averaged 17.4 points and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from three-point range. In fact, during the 2022-23 season as a whole with both Minnesota and Los Angeles combined, Russell shot 46.9 percent from the floor and 39.6 percent from three-point range, both of which were career-highs.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While he is absolutely deserving of earning his fair share of money, Smith did push back a little at the notion that the Lakers' guard deserves a $100 million contract.

“My problem with D'Angelo Russell is this stuff: When was the last time we saw you bro? You have any idea how god awful you were,” Smith questioned. “Eight points, ten points, three points and four points in a four-game sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, the eventual champions. Do you have any idea, do you even realize that the Lakers don't get swept if you D'Angelo Russell show up and you play better?”

The playoffs as a whole were not kind to Russell, as his production and overall minutes declined with every series. This was especially true in the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

When you look at the type of player the now eight-year veteran guard is, it is clear to see why the Lakers wanted to bring him back. Russell brings stability in the backcourt and his off-ball abilities as a spot-up shooter makes him the ideal type of player to have on the perimeter next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Going from a $117 million contract to a $36 million contract may seem like a demotion, but this is an opportunity for Russell to prove he is still an impactful player. Better yet, he gets to try and do so on a championship contending team with arguably the greatest player of all-time.