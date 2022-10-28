Darvin Ham drops harsh reality Lakers are facing amid Anthony Davis’ injury

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham knows how hard it is to replace Anthony Davis. Just how difficult? Well, as Ham said, it “might take two or three guys” to fill the void the big man left on both ends of the floor.

Ham made the rather painful confession on Friday ahead of their showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Davis has been ruled out with a lower back tightness, leaving a huge hole in the middle for LA to address.

Per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, Ham said they have yet to finalize their starting lineup, though there is a likelihood that Russell Westbrook remains a starter (after rumors that he would get benched) since the team needs more offensive firepower.

It is unknown when Davis can return, but the Lakers are hopeful he’ll be available when they get back on the court again on Sunday.

While waiting for Anthony Davis, the rest of the Lakers will definitely have to step up. The veteran big man has been a big piece of their offense and defense, averaging 24.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. As Darvin Ham said, one man cannot match those numbers alone.

Things are even harder considering the fact that they will be facing a Timberwolves team with two star big men in Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

The Lakers are already 0-4 on the season, and missing Davis is another major blow to their chances of ending that slump. If LA wants to finally get that elusive W, they need a concerted effort from top to bottom of the roster.